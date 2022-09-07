Azerbaijan highly appreciates UK's contribution to demining process in its liberated territories – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The major restoration and reconstruction works which are currently carried out in Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation have created favorable conditions for the further expansion of the scope of the partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message addressed to Liz Truss on the occasion of her appointment as UK’s new premier, News.Az reports.

President Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan highly appreciates UK’s contribution to the ongoing demining process in its liberated territories.

“I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts aimed at further strengthening of our friendly relations and deepening of our joint activities to the benefit of our peoples,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az