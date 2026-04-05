Kolkata Under Threat? Pakistan minister issues warning amid rising tensions

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Unpacking the escalation: Pakistan claims ability to strike deep into Eastern India.

Kolkata is the latest to feature in Pakistan’s long list of warnings to India, but much like before, the threats came wrapped in sweeping claims and no evidence, News.Az reports citing IndiaToday

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday warned that any future conflict would not stay near the border and could reach deep inside India, naming Kolkata as a potential target.

“If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata,” Asif said while speaking to reporters in Sialkot.

News.Az