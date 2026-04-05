ElBaradei: "Stop the madness" of 48-hour Iran ultimatum

ElBaradei: "Stop the madness" of 48-hour Iran ultimatum

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Stop the madness: International alarm grows over trump's '48-hour' warning to Tehran

Former IAEA chief Mohamed ElBaradei has urged Gulf nations and the UN to intervene following President Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, News.Az reports citing ANI News

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Warning of a "ball of fire," ElBaradei called for immediate diplomacy to prevent a catastrophic war and the destruction of Iranian infrastructure.

News.Az