ElBaradei: "Stop the madness" of 48-hour Iran ultimatum
https://www.aninews.in/category/world/europe/
Stop the madness: International alarm grows over trump's '48-hour' warning to Tehran
Former IAEA chief Mohamed ElBaradei has urged Gulf nations and the UN to intervene following President Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, News.Az reports citing ANI News
Warning of a "ball of fire," ElBaradei called for immediate diplomacy to prevent a catastrophic war and the destruction of Iranian infrastructure.
By Leyla Şirinova