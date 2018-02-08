Azerbaijan holds meeting of National Commission for UNESCO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting of Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO with the participation of people responsible for UNESCO in the certain organizations was held in the

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the issues facing the National Commission and the plan for further activity, as well as to exchange views on close coordination between the relevant organizations., Azvision reports.

While delivering welcome speech during the meeting, Ambassador-at-Large of the Foreign Ministry, Secretary General of the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO Elnur Sultanov spoke about the close ties between Azerbaijan and UNESCO.

He stressed the exceptional merits of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva in the development of these relations.

Sultanov stressed that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation under the leadership of Mehriban Aliyeva implemented important projects to popularize Azerbaijani culture in the international arena and promote UNESCO's ideas.

Noting that in 2017 Azerbaijan celebrated the 25th anniversary of its membership in UNESCO, Sultanov stressed the wide potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO and informed about the issues on the agenda.

Then, the views on the current situation and prospects for cooperation in the cultural, scientific, educational, information spheres, multiculturalism, gender equality between Azerbaijan and UNESCO were exchanged.

A number of new proposals were put forward and the importance of strengthening coordination between the organizations was underlined.

