Azerbaijan hopes for international solidarity regarding COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px



Azerbaijan is hopeful that all nations will demonstrate compassion and solidarity regarding the upcoming COP29, said Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President–Designate Mukhtar Babayev.

He made the remarks at a presentation ceremony regarding the COP29 held as part of the Lachin Climate Action Dialogue, News.Az reports.“For several months, our team has been preparing for COP29. Today's event is an opportunity to hear suggestions. We hope that when it comes to COP29, all nations will demonstrate compassion and solidarity. By combining their efforts, they will be closer to each other, which will help us to solve the issues,” the minister noted.Speaking about preparations for this prestigious event, Minister Babayev added: “We encourage you to be productive in all preparations related to COP29 and actively draft the agenda for this event. I think we have a lot to discuss.”

News.Az