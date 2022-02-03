Azerbaijan, Hungary may increase number of reciprocal flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of reciprocal flights between Azerbaijan and Hungary may be increased, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

Minister Bayramov made the remarks at a press conference with his counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Baku, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s top diplomat said he also discussed increasing the number of reciprocal flights between the two countries with his Hungarian counterpart.

“Some 46 agreements have been signed between Azerbaijan and Hungary and 13 more documents are expected to be signed,” Bayramov added.

News.Az