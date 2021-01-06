Azerbaijan, Hungary sign memorandum of understanding on cooperation in education (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation within the Stipendium Hungaricum program for 2021-2023, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education told Trend on Jan. 6.

In accordance with the relevant decree of the president of Azerbaijan, the memorandum was signed by Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev from the Azerbaijani side and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi from the Hungarian side.

Along with specialties in agriculture and water management, natural sciences and sustainable development, tourism, engineering, information technologies, economics, business, and management, Azerbaijani citizens will be able to get scholarships in Hungary in specialties in the field of medical sciences and international relations.

At the same time, Azerbaijani youth will have the opportunity to study in higher educational institutions of this country upon the one-tier master program (joint bachelor's and master's degrees).

For the first time, the Azerbaijani side will also provide 10 places with scholarships for Hungarian citizens. Hungarian citizens will be able to study at Azerbaijani universities at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources of Hungary have been closely cooperating in the field of education since 2015.

To date, two scholarship programs have been implemented for Azerbaijani citizens in Hungary for 2015-2017 and 2018-2020.

In total, within both programs, almost 1,000 Azerbaijani citizens obtained the opportunity to get an education in such leading universities of Hungary as Budapest University of Technology and Economics, Corvinus University of Budapest, University of Szeged, Eötvös Loránd University, University of Debrecen, and the University of Pécs.

News.Az

