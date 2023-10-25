Azerbaijan-Hungary trade turnover grows in 2023: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Hungary grew by 16 percent in the first eight months of 2023, said Sahil Babayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event held in Baku today to mark the national holiday of Hungary, News.Az reports.

Minister Babayev emphasized that trade growth is undoubtedly a vital component of Azerbaijan-Hungary economic cooperation.

The minister stressed that Hungarian companies are successfully operating in Azerbaijan in such areas as trade, transport, agriculture and services.

"The MOL company, which is actively working in the oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan, deserves special mention. Direct flights between our countries also contribute to the expansion of cooperation in both business and tourism," he added.

News.Az