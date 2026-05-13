Iran, Oman hold talks on Strait of Hormuz, maritime security, sovereign rights

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Iranian and Omani delegations have held a legal-technical meeting to discuss the Strait of Hormuz, arrangements for the safe passage of ships, and the sovereign rights of both countries over the strategic waterway.

The meeting took place in the Omani capital on Tuesday as part of ongoing consultations between Tehran and Muscat at various levels on bilateral relations and regional developments, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The Iranian delegation was headed by Abbas Baqerpour, Director-General for International Legal Affairs at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, and included representatives from relevant institutions.

During the talks, the two sides emphasised their sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the strait, stressing that it forms part of the territorial waters of both countries.

The Iranian delegation later held separate talks with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, who was also in Oman at the time, met with the Iranian delegation, where relevant technical issues were discussed.

News.Az