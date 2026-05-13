Israel advances to Eurovision 2026 final amid boycott calls

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Israel has advanced to the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, even as calls to boycott the event grow over its participation.

Several European countries have announced boycotts of the contest, objecting to Israel’s inclusion amid the ongoing war in Gaza, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The decision has intensified political and public debate around the competition, which is traditionally promoted as a non-political cultural event. Critics argue that Israel’s participation should be reconsidered in light of the conflict, while supporters of the contest’s governing rules maintain that Eurovision should remain open to participating member broadcasters regardless of political disputes.

Despite the controversy, Israel has secured its place in the final stage of the competition, with tensions expected to continue as the event progresses.

News.Az