Trump: Iran ‘not going to surrender’ in Hormuz tensions

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Iran is not expected to back down in rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, with one expert arguing that the situation is heading toward a negotiated settlement rather than military resolution.

Mohamad Elmasry, a media studies professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, said US President Donald Trump has overestimated Washington’s leverage over Tehran and is approaching the crisis as if Iran could be forced into surrender, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Elmasry described the situation around the Strait of Hormuz as an “existential” issue for Iran, arguing that there is no realistic military solution to the standoff.

He said any resolution would likely require negotiations, potentially involving external powers such as China. However, he stressed that the core issue is the belief gap between both sides: Trump, he argued, sees the confrontation as pressure that will force Iran to yield, while Tehran believes it holds significant leverage and will not capitulate.

“There’s no easy way out,” Elmasry noted, suggesting that the crisis is likely to continue until both sides shift toward diplomatic engagement.

News.Az