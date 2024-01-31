Azerbaijan, ICESCO discuss prospects for expanding cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco Nazim Samadov has met with Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salim M. AlMalik, News.az reports.

The meeting focused on the ongoing preparations to celebrate the city of Shusha as the Culture Capital in the Islamic World for 2024, as well as arrangements for ICESCO’s participation in the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29), to be hosted by Azerbaijan later this year.

During the meeting, held Tuesday 30 January 2024 at the ICESCO Headquarters in Rabat, Dr. AlMalik praised the distinguished partnership between Azerbaijan and the Organization in areas of mutual interest, evidenced by the close collaboration on various programs and activities, particularly concerning youth capacity-building and training, development of scientific research, in addition to the promotion of space sciences and their applications.

Ambassador Samadov affirmed Azerbaijan’s full support for ICESCO’s efforts to contribute to the development of its work in the Member States, commending the Organization for implementing programs and projects in the fields of education, science, and culture in the Islamic world.

The meeting also addressed the ongoing preparations for launching the celebration of Shusha as Culture Capital in the Islamic World for 2024, expected to take place in May, under the patronage of His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The two parties also discussed the arrangements for ICESCO’s participation in COP 29, to be hosted by Azerbaijan in November 2024 in Baku. The Organization has set up a committee to oversee the final preparations for its delegation’s participation in this major event.

ICESCO is also set to take part in the upcoming edition of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

Head of ICESCO’s Partnerships and International Cooperation Sector Anar Karimov also attended the meeting.

News.Az