Azerbaijan identifies 20 more people missing since First Karabakh War

The identities of 20 more individuals missing since the First Karabakh War have been established.

The State Commission of Azerbaijan on Captives and Missing Citizens announced the identification of these remains, News.Az reports.An expert group comprising employees from the General Prosecutor's Office, the Main Military Medical Department of the State Security Service, the Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy Association of the Ministry of Health, the Mine Clearance Agency, and the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of ANAS, worked together to establish the identities of these individuals.On June 25, the State Commission's working group held a meeting with the families of the missing persons, providing detailed information and answering questions about the identified individuals. The necessary preparations for the burial of these remains are being coordinated with relevant state bodies. Additional information will be shared with the public as it becomes available.According to the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Captives and Missing Citizens, approximately 3,888 Azerbaijani citizens went missing during the First Karabakh War. This includes military personnel, civilians, and individuals who were detained or taken captive.Over the years, Azerbaijan has undertaken various efforts to identify and locate missing persons. These efforts involve cooperation with international organizations, forensic examinations, and genetic testing.The issue of missing persons remains a deeply emotional and unresolved aspect of the First Karabakh War, with ongoing efforts to provide closure to affected families and to uphold the rights of those who went missing during the conflict.

