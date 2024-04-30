Azerbaijan identifies remains of 9 more people unearthed in mass graves in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nine more people whose remains were found in mass graves in the liberated Azerbaijani territories have been identified, Deputy Head of the Working Group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan Eldar Samadov said at a briefing on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Samadov noted that the remains of the people were discovered in mass graves located in Aghdam, Shusha, and Khojavand.

"The remains will be returned to the families of the victims, and their burial will be organized according to the families' preferences," he added.

To recall, a mass grave was discovered in Khojaly district's Asgaran village in early February. Prior to that, another mass grave was unearthed last summer in Shusha and on the grounds of Shusha Prison. Additional mass burials have been discovered in a variety of locations, including Saryjali village in the liberated from Armenian occupation Aghdam district, Dashalti village in Shusha district, Edilli village in Khojavand district, Farrukh village in Khojaly district, Yukhary Seidahmedli village in Fuzuli district, Kalbajar, Aghdam, and other living settlements.

News.Az