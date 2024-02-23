News.az
News
Mass Grave
Tag:
Mass Grave
New mass grave discovered near Syrian capital
21 Oct 2025-21:14
Azerbaijan discovers 29 mass graves in liberated territories, president says
09 Oct 2025-12:35
Syria uncovers mass grave at site of 2014 ambush
19 Sep 2025-18:14
Azerbaijan unearths another mass grave in its liberated areas
01 May 2025-13:08
Azerbaijan unearths human-like bone fragments in liberated Gubadli
11 Apr 2025-11:34
Over 12 mass graves discovered in Syria's Daraa
17 Dec 2024-11:30
Azerbaijan identifies remains of 9 more people unearthed in mass graves in liberated territories
30 Apr 2024-05:45
Azerbaijan identifies remains of 102 people found in mass graves
06 Apr 2024-11:36
Remains of five more people found in mass grave in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojaly city
01 Mar 2024-09:35
Armenia bears state responsibility for the Khojaly genocide and other wrongful acts against Azerbaijan - Assistant to the President
23 Feb 2024-14:41
