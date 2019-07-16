Azerbaijan implements educational program for development of farms

+ ↺ − 16 px

In order to support micro- and small-sized entrepreneurs in the regions of Azerbaijan, the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan launched trainings under the Enterprise Development Program "Support for the Development of SMEs in Agriculture" implemented by BP and its partners, the agency told Trend.

Training is conducted at farms of micro- and small-sized entrepreneurs. Such an organization of training is useful primarily for entrepreneurs, as it implies, both visually and with practical examples, to learn proper housekeeping and a more efficient use of available resources.

Courses organized in Yevlakh, Aghdash and Tovuz districts for the subjects of SMEs engaged in greenhouse, seed production, animal husbandry and gardening have already been completed. Currently, training continues in other parts of the country.

SMEs which have successfully completed training and successfully applied their knowledge in their farms will be issued certificates.

Courses offered by the Friend of SMEs network of the SME Development Agency and experts from the Ekvita Company are conducted in 3 areas - labor protection, quality assessment and financial management.

News.Az

News.Az