Stellantis Q1 shipments rise 12% to 1.4 million vehicles

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Stellantis reported a 12% year-on-year increase in first-quarter shipments, reaching an estimated 1.4 million vehicles as demand strengthened in key markets.

The automaker said growth was driven by a 17% rise in North America and a 12% increase across its Enlarged Europe region, reflecting stronger consumer demand and improved production momentum, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

However, shipments in Gulf Cooperation Council markets fell by more than half during the quarter, highlighting uneven regional performance.

Stellantis continues to benefit from solid demand in its core markets as the global auto industry navigates shifting supply chains, pricing pressures, and evolving demand trends, particularly in electric and hybrid vehicles.

The company’s performance in North America remains a key driver of its overall growth, helping offset weakness in select international regions.

News.Az