Vedanta plant horror: Boiler blast at India’s Chhattisgarh kills 10, injures 40 - VIDEO/PHOTO

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At least 10 people were killed and around 40 others injured after a boiler explosion inside a power plant in India’s central state of Chhattisgarh, according to local media reports.

The blast occurred at the Vedanta power plant in Singhitarai village in Sakti district, about 228 kilometers northeast of Raipur, the state capital, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

💥At least nine people have been killed and more than 30 injured following an explosion at a Vedanta Limited facility in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district.



The injured workers have been transferred to Jindal Fortis Hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/Ja2FQqXcx2 — News.Az (@news_az) April 15, 2026

Authorities said the explosion happened around 2:30 p.m. local time when workers were on their lunch break. Emergency teams, including police, fire services, and disaster response units, were quickly deployed to the scene.

Television reports indicated that some workers may still be trapped under debris, while several of the injured are in critical condition and receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

Thick smoke was seen rising from the facility following the explosion, with rescue operations continuing into the evening.

Officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the blast. Industrial accidents involving boilers and factory equipment have been a recurring safety concern in parts of India, often linked to lapses in maintenance and safety enforcement.

The incident has renewed scrutiny of industrial safety standards as rescue efforts continue at the site.

News.Az