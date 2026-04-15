Araghchi reiterates Iran’s support for Lebanon’s “resistance” in call with Turkish FM

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated Tehran’s firm support for what he described as legitimate resistance in Lebanon in the face of Israeli aggression and occupation.

The top diplomat made the remarks during a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Araghchi made the comments in the context of what he described as intensified Israeli strikes on Lebanon, which he said had killed hundreds of people, including women and children, over consecutive days starting on Wednesday.

The Iranian foreign minister also referred to what he called the latest round of US and Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic, which began on 28 February, describing the actions of Tel Aviv and Washington as “a blatant crime against global peace and security.”

He said all governments and the United Nations bore responsibility to hold the “aggressors” accountable and to prosecute those who planned and carried out the attacks.

For his part, Fidan expressed Türkiye’s support for existing initiatives aimed at ending Israeli and US strikes across the region.

He also urged all parties to remain vigilant against what he described as Israeli attempts to perpetuate insecurity and normalise lawlessness and crimes in the region.

News.Az