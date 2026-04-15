Over 100 ancient bamboo slips make public debut at Nanchang exhibition

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A visitor is pictured during "An Exhibition on the Culture of Han Dynasty Bamboo Slips from the Haihun Marquisate" at the Nanchang Relic Museum of Haihun Marquisate of Han Dynasty in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 13, 2026.

The exhibition opened here early this week, during which over 100 newly restored bamboo slips are publicly displayed for the first time since their discovery, News.Az reports, citing En.people.

The main tomb of the Marquis of Haihun, the excavation of which was one of the most significant archaeological activities in the country in recent years, opened to the public in December of 2023 in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.) tomb, located in the provincial capital Nanchang, is one of the few imperial tombs not to be looted.

This photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows a bamboo slip written with manuscripts of a once lost chapter of "The Analects of Confucius" at the Nanchang Relic Museum of Haihun Marquisate of Han Dynasty in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The exhibition opened here early this week, during which over 100 newly restored bamboo slips are publicly displayed for the first time since their discovery.

The main tomb of the Marquis of Haihun, the excavation of which was one of the most significant archaeological activities in the country in recent years, opened to the public in December of 2023 in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.) tomb, located in the provincial capital Nanchang, is one of the few imperial tombs not to be looted.

An exhibition docent views a bamboo slip written with manuscripts of a once lost chapter of "The Analects of Confucius" at the Nanchang Relic Museum of Haihun Marquisate of Han Dynasty in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 13, 2026. The exhibition opened here early this week, during which over 100 newly restored bamboo slips are publicly displayed for the first time since their discovery.

The main tomb of the Marquis of Haihun, the excavation of which was one of the most significant archaeological activities in the country in recent years, opened to the public in December of 2023 in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.) tomb, located in the provincial capital Nanchang, is one of the few imperial tombs not to be looted.

This photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows bamboo slips written with manuscripts of the "Book of Songs" at the Nanchang Relic Museum of Haihun Marquisate of Han Dynasty in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The exhibition opened here early this week, during which over 100 newly restored bamboo slips are publicly displayed for the first time since their discovery.

The main tomb of the Marquis of Haihun, the excavation of which was one of the most significant archaeological activities in the country in recent years, opened to the public in December of 2023 in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.) tomb, located in the provincial capital Nanchang, is one of the few imperial tombs not to be looted.

This photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows a bamboo slip written with manuscripts of a once lost chapter of "The Analects of Confucius" at the Nanchang Relic Museum of Haihun Marquisate of Han Dynasty in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The exhibition opened here early this week, during which over 100 newly restored bamboo slips are publicly displayed for the first time since their discovery.

The main tomb of the Marquis of Haihun, the excavation of which was one of the most significant archaeological activities in the country in recent years, opened to the public in December of 2023 in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.) tomb, located in the provincial capital Nanchang, is one of the few imperial tombs not to be looted.

This photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows a bamboo slip written with manuscripts of a once lost chapter of "The Analects of Confucius" at the Nanchang Relic Museum of Haihun Marquisate of Han Dynasty in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The exhibition opened here early this week, during which over 100 newly restored bamboo slips are publicly displayed for the first time since their discovery.

The main tomb of the Marquis of Haihun, the excavation of which was one of the most significant archaeological activities in the country in recent years, opened to the public in December of 2023 in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.) tomb, located in the provincial capital Nanchang, is one of the few imperial tombs not to be looted.

This photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows a scene inside the venue of "An Exhibition on the Culture of Han Dynasty Bamboo Slips from the Haihun Marquisate" at the Nanchang Relic Museum of Haihun Marquisate of Han Dynasty in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The exhibition opened here early this week, during which over 100 newly restored bamboo slips are publicly displayed for the first time since their discovery.

The main tomb of the Marquis of Haihun, the excavation of which was one of the most significant archaeological activities in the country in recent years, opened to the public in December of 2023 in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.) tomb, located in the provincial capital Nanchang, is one of the few imperial tombs not to be looted.

News.Az