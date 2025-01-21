Azerbaijan imported nearly 1.3 mln. smartphones
Xinhua
During January-November 2024, 1 million 293 thousand 64 smartphones worth 365 million 187 thousand US dollars were imported to Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee.
Note that compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, this indicator is 13.3% or 151 thousand 716 units more in terms of quantity, and 20.2% or 61.4 million US dollars more in terms of value.
Thus, during the first 11 months of 2023, 1 million 141 thousand 348 smartphones worth 266 million 929 thousand dollars were imported to Azerbaijan.
