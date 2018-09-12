Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan imports 100 harvesters

Some 100 cotton harvesters have been imported to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov told journalists on Sept. 12.

According to Karimov, approximately 400 harvesters will be used to harvest cotton this season.

"All machine operators have received training and certificates. Machine operators who are not certified will not be allowed to harvest cotton," Karimov said, according to Trend.

In 2018, some 260,000 tons of cotton is expected to be harvested in 22 districts of Azerbaijan.

In 2016, the figure was 90,000 and in 2017 it was 207,000.

News.Az


