Azerbaijan improves standing in global broadband internet speed rankings

In August 2024, Azerbaijan ranked 104th out of 161 countries for fixed broadband internet speed, with an average download speed of 45.47 Mbps, according to the Speedtest Global Index.

This reflects a 58.4% increase in average download speed and a five-position improvement compared to July, News.Az reports.The United Arab Emirates topped the list for fixed broadband speeds at 297.62 Mbps, while Turkmenistan ranked last with a speed of just 3.53 Mbps.In terms of mobile internet speed, Azerbaijan secured 45th place among 111 countries with an average speed of 55.14 Mbps, maintaining its position from July. The UAE again led this category with a speed of 398.51 Mbps, while Yemen was at the bottom with 7.91 Mbps.In the city rankings, Baku moved up three positions in fixed broadband speed to rank 131st with an average of 47.01 Mbps. Valparaiso topped the city rankings with a speed of 326.39 Mbps, while Aleppo (Halab) was the lowest at 1.86 Mbps.

