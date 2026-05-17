Large blast near Israel's Beit Shemesh linked to defense test - VIDEO

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A powerful explosion heard in the Beit Shemesh area, Israel, on Saturday caused panic among residents and sparked widespread speculation, News.Az reports, citing the Jerusalem Post.

Many people initially feared the loud blast was linked to a security incident or military activity. However, a security official later clarified that the explosion was a controlled detonation carried out at a private factory as part of a planned test conducted by the government defense company Tomer.

תיעוד: תושבים באזור בית שמש דיווחו על פיצוץ עז ואש שנראית מרחוק. מראה קצת אפוקליפטי.



מסתבר שמדובר בפיצוץ מבוקר שנעשה בתוך מפעל אזרחי. אין נזק או נפגעים. אפשר להרגע. pic.twitter.com/Xv3qVEFP8Y — איתי בלומנטל 🇮🇱 Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) May 16, 2026

The company operates security facilities and testing sites in the Beit Shemesh area and specializes in the development and testing of rocket engines for major defense and offensive missile systems, including Arrow missiles, air defense missiles, and artillery rockets.

Additionally, reports have circulated the theory that the explosion may have destroyed a stockpile of Arrow-3 surface-to-air missiles.

Footage on social media showed a fireball exploding in the distance, followed by panic and concern among residents as the powerful explosions lit up the entire area.

News.Az