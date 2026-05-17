Qatar, Saudi Arabia discuss efforts to ease Middle East tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed developments in the Middle East, including issues related to the US-Iran war, during a phone call, according to official statements on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

In a statement posted on X, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the talks also focused on efforts to reduce tensions and promote stability and security across the region.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed “the importance of all parties responding positively to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would pave the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation,” the ministry said.

The two officials also reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between their countries, the statement added.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed the phone call late Saturday, saying the ministers discussed efforts aimed at preserving regional stability and security.

News.Az