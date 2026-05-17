The 13th Malaysia Plan schedules construction of one million affordable housing units`

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“The construction of one million affordable housing units is scheduled under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

The progress is made to provide citizens with safe and quality housing through the “Residensi Rakyat” and “Residensi Madani” programme,” said Nga Kor Ming, President of the UN-Habitat Assembly and Malaysia’s Minister of Housing and Local Government, during his speech at the ”National Ministerial Statements - The Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda (NUA)” held in Baku as part of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

According to the minister, initiatives such as the “Smart City Framework” and the “Low Carbon Cities Framework” are also being implemented in the country. These projects serve to reduce urban inequality and form a climate-resilient urban environment through digital innovations.

News.Az