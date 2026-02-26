Azerbaijan in contact with embassy after Mexico incidents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that it is maintaining regular contact with its embassy in Mexico following recent violent incidents linked to the Jalisco New Generation cartel.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters that no Azerbaijani citizens have reported being affected. He added that the embassy remains fully operational and cited statements from Mexican authorities indicating that the situation is returning to normal, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The unrest followed a military operation in which Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes (“El Mencho”), leader of one of Mexico’s largest criminal groups, was killed. Subsequent clashes between security forces and cartel members sparked fires and unrest across Jalisco and other states.

The Ministry said it continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates if Azerbaijani citizens are affected.

