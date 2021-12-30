Azerbaijan increases gas production at ACG, Shah Deniz fields

+ ↺ − 16 px

In first eleven months of 2021, Azerbaijan produced 39.7 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 12.1 billion cubic meters account for Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, and 20.4 billion cubic meters - for Shah Deniz, said a report by the country’s Ministry of Energy, News.Az reports.

According to the report, production growth amounted to 17.8 percent (about six billion cubic meters) compared to 11M2021.

It is reported that gas production by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the specified period amounted to 7.2 billion cubic meters.

Regarding the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz fields, which play an important role in the development of the oil and gas industry in Azerbaijan, the indicators for the production and export of gas were also specified.

Thus, from the beginning of operation and until December 1, 2021, 335.7 billion cubic meters of gas were produced at ACG and Shah Deniz.

As of December 1, production at ACG amounted to more than 188.7 billion cubic meters, and at Shah Deniz - 147 billion cubic meters of gas.

News.Az