Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan increases non-oil exports by over 10%

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan increases non-oil exports by over 10%

In January-November 2023, the non-oil exports of Azerbaijan amount to $3.033.68 billion, which is 10.5 percent more than in the same period of 2022, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijan Export and İnvestment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

In November alone, Azerbaijan’s non-oil products amounted to $321.85 million, which is 6.2 percent more than in the same period of 2022.

Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by 12.3 percent in 2022 to stand at $3.047.67 billion.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      