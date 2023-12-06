Azerbaijan increases non-oil exports by over 10%
In January-November 2023, the non-oil exports of Azerbaijan amount to $3.033.68 billion, which is 10.5 percent more than in the same period of 2022, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijan Export and İnvestment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).
In November alone, Azerbaijan’s non-oil products amounted to $321.85 million, which is 6.2 percent more than in the same period of 2022.
Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by 12.3 percent in 2022 to stand at $3.047.67 billion.