French-owned ship makes first Hormuz transit since war
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A container vessel linked to French ownership has passed through the Strait of Hormuz, marking what appears to be the first known transit by a Western European-associated ship since the Iran war largely disrupted traffic in the critical waterway.
The CMA CGM Kribi departed waters near Dubai on Thursday afternoon local time, heading toward Iran while signaling French ownership, according to ship-tracking data, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.
During its journey, the vessel stayed close to Iran’s coastline, navigating a channel between Qeshm and Larak islands while continuously broadcasting its position.
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By Friday morning, the ship indicated it had reached waters off Muscat.
Two sources familiar with the matter also confirmed that the vessel had successfully completed the crossing.
By Nijat Babayev