French-owned ship makes first Hormuz transit since war

The CMA CGM Kribi departed waters near Dubai on Thursday afternoon local time, heading toward Iran while signaling French ownership, according to ship-tracking data, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

During its journey, the vessel stayed close to Iran’s coastline, navigating a channel between Qeshm and Larak islands while continuously broadcasting its position.

By Friday morning, the ship indicated it had reached waters off Muscat.

Two sources familiar with the matter also confirmed that the vessel had successfully completed the crossing.