Fire halts Abu Dhabi gas complex after intercepted attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Operations at a gas complex in Abu Dhabi were halted after a fire broke out, caused by debris from an intercepted attack, the government media office said, News.Az reports.

"Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to an incident of falling debris at the Habshan gas facilities, following successful interception by air defence systems. Operations have been suspended while authorities respond to a fire. No injuries have been reported," the emirate's media office said on X.

News.Az