SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Friday that the company's next Starship test flight will take place in May, instead of April as originally planned.

Musk posted on social media platform X that the next flight of ​Starship’s V3 vehicle was four to ​six weeks away, or in the first ⁠two weeks of May. Earlier, he ​said the first flight would take place in April, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

SpaceX's ​debut of the V3 Starship iteration has been delayed for months as the company has packed dozens of ​upgrades into the vehicle to make ​it more reliable and suitable for NASA missions like ‌landing ⁠on the moon under the Artemis program.

Starship, SpaceX's next‑generation rocket, is designed to be fully reusable and carry far larger payloads ​than SpaceX's Falcon ​rocket.

SpaceX's previous ⁠Starship test launch, its 11th, was in October.

SpaceX has confidentially filed for a ​U.S. initial public offering, Reuters reported ​on ⁠Wednesday, setting the stage for what could become the largest stock market debut on ⁠record.

The Starbase, ​Texas-headquartered firm is targeting ​a potential valuation of more than $1.75 trillion.