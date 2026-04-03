Yandex metrika counter

First Japanese LNG tanker passes Strait of Hormuz since Iran war

  • Economics
  • Share
First Japanese LNG tanker passes Strait of Hormuz since Iran war
Source: Getty Images

A Japanese liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker has successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz, its co-owner Mitsui OSK Lines reported Friday, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Panama-flagged vessel is the first Japanese ship to pass through the strategic waterway since the outbreak of the conflict.

A company spokesperson said that the transit was completed safely but declined to provide details on the security measures used.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      