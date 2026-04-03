First Japanese LNG tanker passes Strait of Hormuz since Iran war

First Japanese LNG tanker passes Strait of Hormuz since Iran war

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A Japanese liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker has successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz, its co-owner Mitsui OSK Lines reported Friday, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Panama-flagged vessel is the first Japanese ship to pass through the strategic waterway since the outbreak of the conflict.

A company spokesperson said that the transit was completed safely but declined to provide details on the security measures used.

News.Az