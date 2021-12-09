Azerbaijan initiates criminal case over death of two civilians in landmine explosion
The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has opened a criminal case over the death of two civilians as a result of a landmine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Shusha district.
The preliminary investigation found out that Orkhan Khanatov, a 22-year-old employee of the Voltac contracting company, and Vusal Gandiyev, a 28-year-old employee of Cengiz Insaat LLC, died as a result of a mine explosion during repair and construction work in Shusha district.
The Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office has initiated a criminal case under Article 120.2.4 (murder with special cruelty or in a dangerous way) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
Necessary investigative measures are being taken.