Azerbaijan ink MoU with 3 states on green energy field

The fifth meeting of ministers was held in order to implement the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary” in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Hungary by Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Piter Siyyarto, Georgia by Deputy Prime Minister, Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Levan Davitashvili, and Romania by Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja. Representatives of Bulgaria, the European Commission, transmission system operators of 4 countries, and the "CESI" company also participated in the meeting.

