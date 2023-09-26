Azerbaijan intends to expand agricultural cooperation with OTS countries: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan intends to expand cooperation with members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the agricultural sector, the country’s minister of agriculture said on Tuesday.

Minister Majnun Mammadov made the remarks at a press conference held following the 2nd Agro Business Forum of the Organization of Turkic States in Baku, News.Az reports.

The minister hailed the great potential of the OTS member states in the agricultural sector.

“The OTS countries have great potential in the field of agriculture. Joint efforts are planned to be developed, which will improve agricultural projects aimed at assisting the agricultural industry in the region,” he added.

News.Az