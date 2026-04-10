Lufthansa faces major flight disruptions after cabin crew strike

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Around 20,000 cabin crew members of Lufthansa have launched a large-scale strike in Germany, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights amid stalled wage negotiations and disputes over working conditions.

The action was organized by the UFO trade union and began at midnight on April 10, continuing until 22:00, affecting major aviation hubs including Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport, News.Az reports, citing Spiegel.

In Frankfurt alone, around 75% of nearly 350 scheduled flights were cancelled. Disruptions were also reported at airports in Berlin, Stuttgart, and Leipzig/Halle.

Although the strike primarily targets departures from Germany, its impact has extended internationally, with widespread cancellations of return flights and significant travel disruption following the Easter holiday period.

Lufthansa said the dispute is linked to ongoing negotiations over a new collective agreement, including social guarantees for employees of its subsidiary Lufthansa CityLine, where around 800 jobs may be at risk. Talks between the two sides are still ongoing without a resolution.

News.Az