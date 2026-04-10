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TSMC beats forecast as revenue climbs 35% y/y

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TSMC beats forecast as revenue climbs 35% y/y
Source: Reuters

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, reported first-quarter revenue of T$1.134 trillion ($35.71 billion) on Friday, surpassing market expectations and rising 35% compared with the same period a year earlier, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

An LSEG SmartEstimate based on 20 analysts had projected first-quarter revenue of T$1.125 trillion, meaning the company slightly exceeded forecasts.

TSMC is a key supplier to major technology firms including Nvidia and Apple.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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