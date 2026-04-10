Air India flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai

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An Air India flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru made an emergency landing on Thursday after pilots issued a “PAN PAN” urgency call due to an engine-related issue mid-air.

The incident involved flight AI 2812, operated by an Airbus A320neo, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The aircraft was scheduled to depart at 2:05 a.m. but took off around 2:15 a.m. before returning to Mumbai shortly after, landing safely at approximately 2:35 a.m.

A “PAN PAN” call is an internationally recognized urgency signal used in aviation and maritime communication, indicating a serious situation requiring immediate attention but not an immediate life-threatening emergency like a “Mayday” call.

European Union Aviation Safety Agency recently flagged multiple safety lapses at Air India following surprise inspections at European airports, highlighting ongoing concerns about fleet reliability and maintenance standards.

The airline, owned by Tata Sons, has faced repeated scrutiny from India’s aviation regulator over engineering and maintenance practices, raising questions about its turnaround efforts since returning to the Tata Group.

Air India’s operations have also been under scrutiny since a fatal crash last year that killed 260 people. Preliminary findings, however, did not attribute the accident to aircraft or engineering faults.

In a separate development, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson stepped down earlier this week. The airline said Wilson had informed N Chandrasekaran of his decision in 2024, raising questions about succession planning.

News.Az