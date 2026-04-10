Tesla pushes new software update with key feature upgrades

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Tesla’s latest software update (2026.8.6) for the Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 introduces a wide range of enhancements that go well beyond the official release notes, underscoring the company’s focus on refining the driving experience, expanding its global footprint, and empowering tech-oriented users.

From improved braking dynamics to strengthened security, the update reflects Tesla’s ongoing ability to upgrade its vehicles even after purchase, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This update represents more than just incremental feature additions — it offers insight into Tesla’s broader long-term strategy. By tackling key areas such as driver comfort, data utilization, and personalization, the company continues to reshape expectations around modern vehicles.

The rollout also highlights Tesla’s ambitions to scale globally while building a highly engaged and loyal user base.

Among the most notable additions is the new Comfort Braking feature for the Model Y, designed to deliver smoother stopping and enhance driver confidence.

Smaller updates to apps like Spotify, Grok, and the built-in navigation system further emphasize improvements in user experience. At the same time, newly introduced security fixes for both the Model 3 and Model Y demonstrate Tesla’s proactive stance on automotive cybersecurity.

Enhancements to the Dashcam Viewer point toward Tesla’s growing focus on data and in-vehicle intelligence, while updates to driver profiles suggest a move toward increasingly personalized driving environments in the future.

News.Az