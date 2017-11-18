Azerbaijan, Int’l Energy Charter to hold expert meeting in early 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov within his visit to Belgium met with Secretary General of the International Energy Charter Urban Rusnak, Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry said in a message.

At the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan and the International Energy Charter will hold an expert meeting early next year, according to the ministry, according to Trend.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the Energy Charter Process and its prospects. Azerbaijan’s close cooperation with the International Energy Charter and the country’s active participation in the activity of working groups was highly appreciated.

It was stressed that energy efficiency has become a topical issue throughout the world and even began to be perceived as a special kind of energy. The parties considered it important to boost joint activity on preparation of the draft law on energy saving and energy efficiency of Azerbaijan within the framework of EU’s EU4Energy Governance program.

The sides also exchanged views on the preparation of the Energy Strategy of Azerbaijan, special programs to ensure energy efficiency in various spheres of the country’s economy and the relevant legislative documents, as well as development of the national action plan for the effective use of energy resources. New proposals in this direction were considered.

Shahbazov noted that these areas of cooperation will give impetus to the implementation of events envisaged by Azerbaijan’s Strategic Road Map for the development of utilities (electricity and thermal energy, water and gas supply), and stressed the importance of the International Energy Charter’s support in implementing such big projects.

In addition, the parties discussed the Energy Charter Conference to be held Nov. 28-29 in Ashgabat city, as well as new trends in the world market.

News.Az

News.Az