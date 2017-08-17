Azerbaijan introduces state regulation of naphthalan oil price

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has introduced the state regulation of naphthalan oil price.

Amendments have been made to the list of goods (works, services) with regulated prices (tariffs) by Decision No 329 of the Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers, Fineko/abc.az reports.

The amendments provide for the inclusion of the naphthalan oil into the list.

The amendments were signed on August 14.

News.Az

.

News.Az