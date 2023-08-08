Azerbaijan invested USD 12 mln. in Uzbekistan economy last year

+ ↺ − 16 px

“More than 200 companies operate with Azerbaijani capital in Uzbekistan,” Mukhsinjon Kholmukhamedov, Deputy Director of the Center for Economic Research and Reforms under the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan said during his speech at a roundtable themed “Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan: new horizons of cooperation”, News.az reports.

Kholmukhamedov stressed Azerbaijan’s investment of 12 million dollars in Uzbekistan's economy last year.

According to him, the main directions of the Azerbaijani companies operating in Uzbekistan are engineering and metal processing, light industry, food industry, housing construction sector, service, and other fields.

News.Az