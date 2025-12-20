Azerbaijan invests $1B in Montenegro, eyes trade growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani companies have invested up to $1 billion in Montenegro up to date.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the announcement at a joint press conference with his Montenegrin counterpart Ervin Ibrahimović in Baku on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Bayramov noted that the current level of trade between the two countries remains unsatisfactory.

The officials also discussed cooperation in tourism and explored the possibility of establishing direct flights between the capitals of Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

