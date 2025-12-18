Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan trade exceeds $358 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with Azerbaijan reached $358.2 million in January-October of this year, representing 0.3 percent of the country's total foreign trade during that period.

According to the Kazakhstan Bureau of National Statistics, exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $325.9 million, representing 0.5 percent of Kazakhstan’s total exports, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Imports from Azerbaijan stood at $59.2 million, making up 0.1 percent of Kazakhstan’s total trade volume.

