Azerbaijan invites Dutch companies to benefit from Alat Free Economic Zone

A conference entitled "Alat Free Economic Zone - Discovering the Eurasian Golden Bridge" has been held in the Hague, News.Az reports.

The conference, organized by Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, brought together heads of Dutch companies, businessmen and managers.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Rahman Mustafayev provided insight into the business environment in Azerbaijan, the rapid development of the economy, as well as the large-scale projects implemented in the country to diversify the economy. He also emphasized the importance of Alat Free Economic Zone in this regard.

Chairman of the Board of Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) Valeh Alasgarov highlighted the activity of AFEZ, which serves as a regional investment hub and deliver an outstanding business environment for investors engaged in high value-added and export-oriented manufacturing and internationally traded services, using innovative technologies and approaches to work in accordance with the best international standards.

Valeh Alasgarov invited Dutch companies to benefit from the favourable business climate created in Alat Free Economic Zone.

