Azerbaijan, Iran discuss interparliamentary ties

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Tehran Ali Alizada held a meeting with Sudayf Badri, Head of the Iran-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group.

The meeting also included members of the parliamentary group.

The meeting focused on strengthening mutually beneficial collaboration between the two countries through parliamentary diplomacy, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran.

