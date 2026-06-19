Azerbaijan, Iran explore economic cooperation prospects

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Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held meeting with Mehdi Heidari, Vice Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Head of the Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI).

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, News.Az reports.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed the current state of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as prospects for its further development.

The sides also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, and transport, and explored opportunities for further strengthening business ties.

News.Az