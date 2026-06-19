Cloudflare service problems disrupt access to some websites

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Cloudflare experienced technical issues on Friday that disrupted the operations of some websites relying on its services, according to users and system status updates.

The company said that scheduled maintenance was currently in progress and that updates would be provided as necessary, according to cloudflarestatus.com, News.Az reports.

The disruption affected parts of Cloudflare’s network, leading to intermittent access issues and performance problems for websites that depend on its infrastructure for content delivery, security, and traffic management.

Cloudflare has not yet provided detailed information on the scope or cause of the disruption. It also did not immediately say how many services or regions were affected.

The company said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as they become available.

News.Az