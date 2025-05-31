Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Iran explore enhancement of energy cooperation

Azerbaijan, Iran explore enhancement of energy cooperation
Photo: SOCAR

President of Azerbaijan’s SOCAR Rovshan Najaf met with Iranian Deputy Minister of Petroleum for International Affairs and Trading Seyyed Ali Mohammad Mousavi, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

The sides underscored that the enhancement of energy cooperation between the two countries holds great promise, also exploring opportunities for cooperation between SOCAR and Iranian companies.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

