Azerbaijan, Iran explore enhancement of energy cooperation

The sides underscored that the enhancement of energy cooperation between the two countries holds great promise, also exploring opportunities for cooperation between SOCAR and Iranian companies.
President of Azerbaijan’s SOCAR Rovshan Najaf met with Iranian Deputy Minister of Petroleum for International Affairs and Trading Seyyed Ali Mohammad Mousavi, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.